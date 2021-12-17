This Is The Coolest Airbnb In Oregon

Airbnb changed the game when it came to traveling. People can stay in nice, luxurious homes or budget-friendly accommodations instead of hotels and other short-term rentals.

On top of that, some hosts love to go above and beyond with their rentals. From whimsically-designed spaces or extra amenities that spice up the experience, some Airbnbs are just as valuable as the trip itself.

Condé Nast Traveler found the wildest and wonderful Airbnbs in every state, including tiki huts, tiny houses, yachts, and treehouses. The coolest Airbnb you can rent in Oregon...

The Tomahawk Island Houseboat in Portland!

This is what writers said about the unique rental:

"Convinced most houseboats are damp and cramped? Come aboard the good ship at Tomahawk Island marina for a change of heart. Well suited for a couple or solo traveler, the light-filled floating studio at Hayden Island features an upgraded kitchenette, twin kayaks, and a porch for basking in its stellar views of the Columbia River."

If you plan on staying in this on-the-water home, superhost Kathryn suggests you swing by Swift and Union in North Portland for their mouth-watering burgers.

Click here for more information on the houseboat. Check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list here.