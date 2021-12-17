WATCH: Military Mom Surprises Tennessee Family Just In Time For Christmas

A military mom who spent the past seven months away from her Clarksville family surprised them by coming home just in time for Christmas, and the emotional reunion was caught on video.

Both Private First Class Harmony Jackson and her husband, Sgt. Luke Jackson, serve in the military. The former has been away from her family for most of the year for training, leaving her husband, who's based at Fort Campbell, to take care of their two children, Brielle, 1, and Brock, 3.

In an effort to surprise her family, PFC Jackson teamed up with a nonprofit to pull off the Christmas miracle, FOX 17 reports. Sgt. Jackson and his sister-in-law took the children to Opry Mills for what they believed was a free photoshoot with Santa Claus. What they got instead were some presents picked out by PFC Jackson and the best gift of all: mom.

"I almost was so speechless, I wanted to freeze but I also just wanted to grab them, who do you grab first, I wish I had arms big enough to grab all of them," she said, adding, "To be with them and actually hug them, everything was so worth it. I'm so glad to be here."

The reunion was orchestrated by the nonprofit organization Liam Changed The World Foundation. Started by Mattie Mitchell in honor of her late son, Liam Changed The World surprises military families each year and chose to facilitate a reunion for the Jackson family this year.

Watch the heartwarming reunion below.