Tristan Thompson's Alleged Newborn Makes Instagram Debut

Maralee Nichols, the woman who says she gave birth to Tristan Thompson's third child, posted holiday-themed photos of the baby, marking the newborn's social media debut.

Nichols captioned the photo with a message in response to Tristan's paternity lawsuit recently getting dismissed by a Texas court.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best that I can for my son," Nichols wrote.



"I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan," she added. "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."

In the photos, Nichols is sporting a Grinch-theme pajama set while cradling baby Angelou Kash Thompson, whose face is turned away from the camera. Nichols previously posted the baby on Instagram stories, but seems to be looking to keep her child out of the spotlight moving forward.