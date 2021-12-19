On why she wrote the heartfelt song for Angelou, Adele said she wanted to "be clear with him and just be honest with him, because a lot of parents hide things from their kids, as we should, in most cases."

Adele certainly got honest in the song, with lyrics that admit, "Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently .... And I feel like I don't know what I'm doing."

"Imagine hearing that as a six-year-old. 'What do you meant you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she said.

"I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even more clearer if I tried to hide from him," the singer added.

The album details Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki and she revealed that the process of making 30 "sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling."

The new insight on the singer's album and impact comes a day after she was spotted holding hands with her new romantic interest, Rich Paul, while they watched the LA Charges face off with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Jay-Z.