Adele Predicts Her Son's Reaction To 'My Little Love'

By Regina Park

December 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

While the world anticipated the arrival of Adele's newest album, the singer has a made a less-than-stellar prediction about what one person mentioned on the album might think.

The "Easy On Me" singer says her son, Angelou might not like the song she penned for him and included on her widely-celebrated album, 30.

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager," the 33-year-old singer said of the track, "My Little Love," she wrote for the nine-year-old.

"But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life –– not the album," she said in a candid conversation with Canadian musician Tom Power.

"I had to include it," she added.

On why she wrote the heartfelt song for Angelou, Adele said she wanted to "be clear with him and just be honest with him, because a lot of parents hide things from their kids, as we should, in most cases."

Adele certainly got honest in the song, with lyrics that admit, "Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently .... And I feel like I don't know what I'm doing."

"Imagine hearing that as a six-year-old. 'What do you meant you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she said.

"I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even more clearer if I tried to hide from him," the singer added.

The album details Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki and she revealed that the process of making 30 "sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling."

The new insight on the singer's album and impact comes a day after she was spotted holding hands with her new romantic interest, Rich Paul, while they watched the LA Charges face off with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Jay-Z.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices