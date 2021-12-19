Adele Predicts Her Son's Reaction To 'My Little Love'
By Regina Park
December 19, 2021
While the world anticipated the arrival of Adele's newest album, the singer has a made a less-than-stellar prediction about what one person mentioned on the album might think.
The "Easy On Me" singer says her son, Angelou might not like the song she penned for him and included on her widely-celebrated album, 30.
"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager," the 33-year-old singer said of the track, "My Little Love," she wrote for the nine-year-old.
"But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life –– not the album," she said in a candid conversation with Canadian musician Tom Power.
"I had to include it," she added.
On why she wrote the heartfelt song for Angelou, Adele said she wanted to "be clear with him and just be honest with him, because a lot of parents hide things from their kids, as we should, in most cases."
Adele certainly got honest in the song, with lyrics that admit, "Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently .... And I feel like I don't know what I'm doing."
"Imagine hearing that as a six-year-old. 'What do you meant you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she said.
"I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even more clearer if I tried to hide from him," the singer added.
The album details Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki and she revealed that the process of making 30 "sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling."
The new insight on the singer's album and impact comes a day after she was spotted holding hands with her new romantic interest, Rich Paul, while they watched the LA Charges face off with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Jay-Z.