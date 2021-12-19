Chael Sonnen, UFC Legend And ESPN Analyst, Cited In Hotel Brawl: Report

MMA legend Chael Sonnen was reportedly handed five misdemeanor battery citations in connection to an alleged brawl at a hotel in Las Vegas.

TMZ shared video of the former UFC star and current ESPN analyst being detained on Saturday (December 18) night, but reported Sonnen ultimately wasn't arrested as police didn't personally witness the incident take place.

The investigation into the alleged incident is, however, ongoing and charges could be filed.

A witness told TMZ he saw Sonnen banging on a hotel room door at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas at around 7:00 p.m. before a couple walked by and a physical altercation began, though the witness was unsure why the fight started.