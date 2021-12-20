Amazon Driver Caught On Video Saving Woman And Dog From Pit Bull Attack
By Dani Medina
December 20, 2021
An Amazon delivery driver in Las Vegas fearlessly helped a college student home for the holidays and her dog that were being attacked by a pit bull.
In the video caught on a Ring camera and shared by FOX 5 Las Vegas, Lauren Ray, 19, is seen walking onto her front porch as an Amazon delivery truck was completing a delivery. Ray clapped to get the attention of a pit bull in the neighborhood and then petted it. "It's not mine," she said.
Moments later, Ray's dog came out of the house. Both dogs were getting acquainted with each other until the pit bull started to bark and attack Ray's dog. Ray was able to grab her dog and carry it, but the pit bull continued to attack them while Ray screamed for help.
About 30 seconds later, delivery driver Stephanie Lontz rushed over and told the pit bull to "get back." She stepped in between the pit bull and Ray, giving Ray ample time to run back inside. When Ray was safely inside, Lontz left.
"You're a bad dog," Lontz told the pit bull as she walked away.
About a week later, Lontz and Ray were reunited, according to FOX 5 Las Vegas. Ray thanked Lontz, a delivery driver for local Amazon courier 702 Logistics, with flowers and Ray's father gave her a card.
“I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up. ... But, no, I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me," Ray said.
“I wish it was different, you know, I wish more people would act and I’m just glad I was here to do it," Lontz said. Lontz added she hoped someone would do the same for her if the roles were reversed.
Amazon and 702 Logistics gave Lontz and her family backpacks filled with gifts and tickets to Enchant, a Christmas village experience in Las Vegas.