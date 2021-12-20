Amazon Driver Caught On Video Saving Woman And Dog From Pit Bull Attack

An Amazon delivery driver in Las Vegas fearlessly helped a college student home for the holidays and her dog that were being attacked by a pit bull.

In the video caught on a Ring camera and shared by FOX 5 Las Vegas, Lauren Ray, 19, is seen walking onto her front porch as an Amazon delivery truck was completing a delivery. Ray clapped to get the attention of a pit bull in the neighborhood and then petted it. "It's not mine," she said.

Moments later, Ray's dog came out of the house. Both dogs were getting acquainted with each other until the pit bull started to bark and attack Ray's dog. Ray was able to grab her dog and carry it, but the pit bull continued to attack them while Ray screamed for help.

About 30 seconds later, delivery driver Stephanie Lontz rushed over and told the pit bull to "get back." She stepped in between the pit bull and Ray, giving Ray ample time to run back inside. When Ray was safely inside, Lontz left.

"You're a bad dog," Lontz told the pit bull as she walked away.