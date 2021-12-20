Ben Roethlisberger's Success Has Surprising Link To 'Spider-Man'

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in movie theaters nationwide this past weekend, which apparently was good news for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-13, on Sunday (December 19) at Heinz Field which, as numerous Twitter users pointed out, extended his post-Spider-Man release record in home games to 7-0 in full games started.

It's worth noting that Roethlisberger's first home start after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 resulted in a season-ending elbow injury.

The Steelers the Seahawks, 10-7, prior to the Roethlisberger's injury, though lost 28-26 after Mason Rudolph replaced the veteran quarterback.

Roethlisberger then won his first home game since returning from the injury during a 26-21 victory against the Denver Broncos in 2020.