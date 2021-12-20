Ben Roethlisberger's Success Has Surprising Link To 'Spider-Man'
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in movie theaters nationwide this past weekend, which apparently was good news for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-13, on Sunday (December 19) at Heinz Field which, as numerous Twitter users pointed out, extended his post-Spider-Man release record in home games to 7-0 in full games started.
It's worth noting that Roethlisberger's first home start after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019 resulted in a season-ending elbow injury.
The Steelers the Seahawks, 10-7, prior to the Roethlisberger's injury, though lost 28-26 after Mason Rudolph replaced the veteran quarterback.
Roethlisberger then won his first home game since returning from the injury during a 26-21 victory against the Denver Broncos in 2020.
Ben Roethlisberger is undefeated in his first home game after a live-action movie featuring spider-man is released (2004, 2007, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2021) pic.twitter.com/OxY6tSeLVb— Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) December 20, 2021
Here's how Roethlisberger's record at Heinz Field coincides with Spider-Man film releases:
- Spider-Man 2 (2004): Steelers- 24, Raiders- 21 (September 12, 2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007): Steelers- 26, Buffalo Bills- 3 (September 16, 2007)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Steelers- 27, Jets- 10 (September 16, 2012)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Steelers- 30, Browns- 27 (September 7, 2014)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Steelers- 26, Vikings- 9 (September 17, 2017)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Steelers- 26, Broncos- 21 (September 20, 2020)*
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Steelers- 19, Titans- 13 (December 19, 2021)
Roethlisberger finished Sunday's game with 148 yards on 16 of 25 passing, while recording a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Steelers scored 16 unanswered points, which included the quarterback sneak and three made fourth quarter field goals by Chris Boswell, who made a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter.
The Steelers are currently 10th in the AFC and on the bubble for a playoff spot with three games remaining.
Pittsburgh will face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on December 26; the Cleveland Browns at home on January 3 and the Baltimore Ravens on the Road on January 9 to end the regular season.