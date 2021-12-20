Steelers Players Troll Titans After Logo Stomp, Loss
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2021
Several Tennessee Titans players likely regret their decision to stomp on the Pittsburgh Steelers' logo ahead of Sunday's (December 19) game at Heinz Field.
The Titans blew a 13-3 first half lead during a 19-13 loss, their fourth consecutive against the Steelers dating back to 2014.
Numerous fans were made aware of the incident as a video shared by Twitter user Alex Kozora went viral, especially after being quote-tweeted by former NFL punter and Western Pennsylvania native Pat McAfee, as shared below (VIEWER DISCRETION: LANGUAGE).
The video showed several players, including former Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, dancing on the Steelers logo on the 50-yard-line of Heinz Field minutes before kickoff.
But that wasn't the first time Titans players disrespected the Steelers franchise.
In 2008, running back LenDale White and other teammates stomped on a 'Terrible Towel' during a 31-14 win at Nissan Stadium.
Since then, Pittsburgh has defeated Tennessee in seven of their nine head-to-head matchups.
Brett Keisel, who played defensive end for the Steelers during his entire NFL career (2002-14), was among the former and current Pittsburgh players to troll the Titans after their latest Steel City loss.
The Steelers scored 16 unanswered points, which included a third quarter goal line touchdown run by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three made fourth quarter field goals by Chris Boswell, who made a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter.
The Titans were one yard short of scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the game's final 0:34 seconds, but were ruled short on 4th and 7, which was upheld after an official review.
The Steelers are currently 10th in the AFC and on the bubble for a playoff spot with three games remaining.
Pittsburgh will face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on December 26; the Cleveland Browns at home on January 3l and the Baltimore Ravens on the Road on January 9 to end the regular season.