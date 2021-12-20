Steelers Players Troll Titans After Logo Stomp, Loss

Several Tennessee Titans players likely regret their decision to stomp on the Pittsburgh Steelers' logo ahead of Sunday's (December 19) game at Heinz Field.

The Titans blew a 13-3 first half lead during a 19-13 loss, their fourth consecutive against the Steelers dating back to 2014.

Numerous fans were made aware of the incident as a video shared by Twitter user Alex Kozora went viral, especially after being quote-tweeted by former NFL punter and Western Pennsylvania native Pat McAfee, as shared below (VIEWER DISCRETION: LANGUAGE).

The video showed several players, including former Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, dancing on the Steelers logo on the 50-yard-line of Heinz Field minutes before kickoff.