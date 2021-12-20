Over the weekend, Billy Corgan revealed to fans that his father passed away from a "massive heart attack" on Friday (December 17).

“I had a very long, crazy, complicated relationship with my father," The Smashing Pumpkins bandleader reflected in a video message. "On the bright side of it all, he inspired me to be the musician that I am. He made me be way better than I would’ve ever been without him. He was a fantastic musician and a great teacher in his own way. Probably the greatest blessing on that note is that in the beginning he didn’t really understand what I was doing musically, and then he came around and became my biggest fan and supporter."

After explaining his dad's "bittersweet relationship with music," Corgan said he would still be playing his annual Christmas show at Madame Zuzu's — the vegan tea shop he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. “The show goes on, that’s what my father believed in,” he said.

During the set, he performed "Do You Hear What I Hear?" with his 3-year-old daughter Philomena, as well as two unreleased original holiday songs: "Evergreen" and “The Magi and the Shiny Bright.”

Watch performance footage and see Corgan's video message below.