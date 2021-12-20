Body Found In QVC Distribution Center

The body of a 21-year-old man was located at a QVC distribution center in North Carolina on Sunday (December 19), one day after a five-alarm fire spread at the facility.

Fire Search and Recovery members confirmed a body identified as Kevon Ricks was discovered "on the outbound side of the loading dock" at the QVC building in Rocky Mount, a statement from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office shared on its Facebook page confirmed.

"On 12/19/2021, at approximately 11:30 am, Fire Search and Recover members located a body on the outbound side of the loading dock of QVC," the statement read. "At 4:00 pm today the body was positively identified as 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ricks as well as all team members affected by this tragedy."