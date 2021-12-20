Body Found In QVC Distribution Center
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2021
The body of a 21-year-old man was located at a QVC distribution center in North Carolina on Sunday (December 19), one day after a five-alarm fire spread at the facility.
Fire Search and Recovery members confirmed a body identified as Kevon Ricks was discovered "on the outbound side of the loading dock" at the QVC building in Rocky Mount, a statement from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office shared on its Facebook page confirmed.
"On 12/19/2021, at approximately 11:30 am, Fire Search and Recover members located a body on the outbound side of the loading dock of QVC," the statement read. "At 4:00 pm today the body was positively identified as 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ricks as well as all team members affected by this tragedy."
Fire crews were called to the area of the QVC distribution center at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday (December 18), which was declared by authorities as a five-alarm blaze, the sheriff's office confirmed in a previous statement, NBC News reports.
"As members of local law enforcement and fire departments began to arrive it was determined that there was a fire inside one of the main warehouses," the statement read.
QVC distribution center employees were still on the job when the fire spread early Saturday morning and the sheriff's office confirmed one individual remains unaccounted for.
Stephanie Randolph, who identified herself as Ricks' aunt, told CBS 17 that Ricks had only been working at the facility for three weeks prior to Saturday's incident and left a young son behind.