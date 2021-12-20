Drakeo The Ruler's Girlfriend Honors Her Late 'Soulmate' After Tragic Death

Drakeo The Ruler's girlfriend is breaking her silence following her partner's sudden passing over the weekend. Noel Bianca took to social media on Sunday to honor her late beau who was stabbed to death before hitting the stage at Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival on Saturday. Bianca shared in an emotional post:

"Darrell you knew everything about me and still loved me. I will miss our drunk nights, our arguments over nothing, u singing Sam Smith to me in the car, holding my hand 24/7, massaging my feet, staring at me while I'm sleeping. This loss is unbearable."