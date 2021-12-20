Snoop Dogg Speaks Out On The Murder Of Drakeo The Ruler For The First Time
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 20, 2021
Snoop Dogg is breaking his silence on the death of Drakeo The Ruler -- real name Darrell Caldwell , who was murdered on Saturday after being stabbed in the neck when a fight reportedly broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival. As police rushed to the scene, Snoop's infamous festival was shut down just before the West Coast legend was set to hit the stage. Shortly after being rushed to the hospital, Drakeo was pronounced dead. After the police shut down the festival, Snoop immediately left the scene, and took to Instagram on Sunday to explain why, sharing:
“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA."
Snoop added:
“Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya’ll. IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”
The sad news of Drakeo's murder and Snoop's plea for peace in hip hop comes just one month after Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, and West Coast rapper Slim 400 was murdered in his hometown of Los Angeles, California in a devastatingly public shooting incident.
Young Dolph, Slim 400, and Drakeo all got killed in their hometowns!!! crazzyyyy bro 🤦🏽♂️ RIP to all of them 🥺 Hate from your own people is something I’ll never understand.. 😪 pic.twitter.com/mexZoP3wGB— 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 (@HoodieLBJ) December 19, 2021
Condolences to the Caldwell family.