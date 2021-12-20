Snoop Dogg Speaks Out On The Murder Of Drakeo The Ruler For The First Time

Snoop Dogg is breaking his silence on the death of Drakeo The Ruler -- real name Darrell Caldwell , who was murdered on Saturday after being stabbed in the neck when a fight reportedly broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival. As police rushed to the scene, Snoop's infamous festival was shut down just before the West Coast legend was set to hit the stage. Shortly after being rushed to the hospital, Drakeo was pronounced dead. After the police shut down the festival, Snoop immediately left the scene, and took to Instagram on Sunday to explain why, sharing:

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA."