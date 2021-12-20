Jennifer Lopez Talks Ben Affleck's Controversial Jennifer Garner Remarks

Jennifer Lopez has shared her take on Ben Affleck's controversial remarks about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Marry Me actress said that the reports of her being angry about Affleck’s comments are simply untrue. “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she said.

Affleck’s heading-making interview with Howard Stern saw the actor touch on his past struggle with alcoholism and the remark that the media spun fell on his openness to admit that "part of why [he] started drinking… because [he] was trapped" in his marriage. After the word spread, Affleck’s name went into overdrive, with the star clarifying his intention during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom, the actor said, adding that the former couple “respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first."

While Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Garner, Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Back in September, it was reported that Garner backed the rekindled romance. "Her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too. It is all positive," an insider explained to ET. "When Ben is happy and the kids are happy, Jen [Garner] feels like there is nothing she can be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good."