Kim Kardashian Trolled By Kanye West Fan During Date With Pete Davidson

Although Kim didn't respond to the comment, her presence in Staten Island was certainly felt. According to reports, police officers were called after a huge crowd swarmed the Atrium Theatre. One SI resident told reporters:

“So they’re walking down the hallway, and I just kind of move out of the way because I see a group of people, and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘Excuse me.’ I go, ‘Oh my god, Kim Kardashian, I’m so sorry.’ Moved out of the way, let them pass, but then their whole entourage came through and then it was just madness after that."

Kim and Pete's date comes amid reports that the reality star, who recently passed the baby bar exam, filed documents to become legally single from her estranged husband Kanye. Kim's shocking move came on the heels of Ye pleading for his wife's love during a performance of his hit record Runaway at his Free Larry Hoover Concert earlier this month.