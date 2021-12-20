Kim Kardashian Trolled By Kanye West Fan During Date With Pete Davidson
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 20, 2021
Kim Kardashian has opted to move on from her marriage with Kanye West despite his many pleas for the star to "come back". On Saturday, the KKW Beauty creator was spotted out on a date with new rumored beau Pete Davidson in his hometown of Staten Island to check out the new Spider-Man: No Way Home. As she exited the theater, Kim was trolled by a fan who compared Pete to Kanye, shouting:
"Yo, Kim, Kanye's way better. I'm not even gonna hold you."
Although Kim didn't respond to the comment, her presence in Staten Island was certainly felt. According to reports, police officers were called after a huge crowd swarmed the Atrium Theatre. One SI resident told reporters:
“So they’re walking down the hallway, and I just kind of move out of the way because I see a group of people, and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘Excuse me.’ I go, ‘Oh my god, Kim Kardashian, I’m so sorry.’ Moved out of the way, let them pass, but then their whole entourage came through and then it was just madness after that."
Kim and Pete's date comes amid reports that the reality star, who recently passed the baby bar exam, filed documents to become legally single from her estranged husband Kanye. Kim's shocking move came on the heels of Ye pleading for his wife's love during a performance of his hit record Runaway at his Free Larry Hoover Concert earlier this month.
Kim filed for divorce from the rapper back in February and is also looking to restore her maiden name, sans the "West".