Machine Gun Kelly Reveals The Latest Life Goal He 'Manifested'

In addition to his musical career, MGK can also now call himself an entrepreneur: earlier this month, he launched a nail polish line called UN/DN LAQR.

"A lot of my music was for the introverts, for the people scared to be vulnerable," he explained. "I know that a lot of people don't have the external courage to start conversations with people. I'm like that — I'm super shy when it comes to starting conversations. But when I went and got coffee, one of the first times when I actually had my nails done, I went to the counter and the guy was like, 'Wow, your nails are so beautiful.' It makes you want to be open to the conversation. You spend time taking care of yourself and paying attention to a detail and then somebody else appreciates that detail. [It's] for sure a social connection."