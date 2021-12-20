Minnesota Teen Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window To Save Choking Customer

A Minnesota teen is being called a hero after jumping through a drive-thru window to save a choking customer.

According to KARE 11, 15-year-old Sydney Raley was working the drive-thru at McDonald's when she noticed something was wrong with a customer she was serving.

"I noticed that she was coughing profusely and her daughter just had this look on her face like sheer terror," Raley told KARE 11. "I could tell oh, crap, she's choking. Just seeing that visceral reaction, I knew we need to act fast."

Luckily, Raley had taken Red Cross first aid training before and knew what to do.

"I jumped out the window of the drive-through and I got her out of the car and I told her daughter to call 911. I started doing the Heimlich maneuver, but I'm not really strong so it didn't work the first couple times."

She called for a man, who was waiting in the parking lot for his food, to come over and help. Raley says that the man was able to help dislodge the chicken nugget that the woman was choking on.

"It could've ended a lot worse but I am super thankful for that bystander who helped so much," said Raley. "Because I am decent at first aid, but if it weren't for him and our efforts together, it could've ended so much worse."

Two Eden Prairie Police Officers responded to the scene and gave Raley $50. Sergeant Scott Mittelstadt says the cash the officers gave her was given to each police officer to give out to citizens under special circumstances.

"Our crime fund gave every officer fifty dollars to hand out to wherever we feel the need, if somebody did outstanding work, above and beyond," said Sergeant Mittelstadt. "She is well-deserving of that money."