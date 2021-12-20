Michigan Woman Wins Million Dollar Birthday Gift In Lottery Jackpot

One Michigan woman received the birthday gift of a lifetime after winning a lottery cash prize.

According to the Official Michigan Lottery website, a Detroit woman won $1 million after playing Michigan Lottery's $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant game.

The 68-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery that her brother gifted her the scratch-off ticket.

"My brother buys me a Lottery ticket for my birthday every year," the woman told Michigan Lottery. "I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock."

The ticket was purchased from Parkway Foods on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

"I am happy when I win $20, so winning a $1 million prize is an amazing feeling," said added.

The lucky player asked to remain anonymous. Instead of annuity payments, she decided to receive her money in a one-time lump-sum payment of $634,000.

She plans on buying a new car and sharing the rest of the money with her family.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $363 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $171 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $374,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.