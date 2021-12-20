One Tulsa Native Has Written Over 20 Hallmark Movies

One Tulsa native is making the holidays a little better with some heartfelt Christmas movies, reported Tulsa World. Tracy Andreen was asked if she could write a Christmas movie for Hallmark, but she had never even seen a single one before.

Andreen still said yes. She said:

"This was in 2012, right before the ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie Renaissance,’ as I call it. I had been in the film business for a while by this time, and my goal was always to be a writer. I had gone through a year of trying to get studios interested in my screenplays and nothing was happening."

Lee Friedlander, a producer and director, offered Andreen the chance to write one of the movies. She said:

"They had a title they wanted to use — ‘A Bride for Christmas’ — and I have to say I laughed when I heard it. But I came up with a pitch, presented it, and didn’t hear anything for a few months. Then I got a message: ‘How fast can you write the script?’"

She wrote the script, submitted it, and even did a rewrite. In January of 2013, she learned that her dilm was going to premiere during the holiday season. That film is now called, "Snow Bride."

Since writing that first movie, Andreen has written over 20 movies for Hallmark.