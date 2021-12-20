Santa Scuba Dives At Oklahoma Aquarium Ahead Of Christmas
By Ginny Reese
December 20, 2021
A fun holiday tradition is continuing this year just ahead of Christmas. Santa will be hanging out at one Oklahoma aquarium all week, reported FOX 23.
Until December 23rd, guests will be able to meet Saint Nick himself while he scuba dives in the Polynesian Reef exhibit at the Oklahoma Aquarium. The event is called Santa by the Sea.
Tillie Holliday, a dive safety officer at the Oklahoma Aquarium, the kids love to see Santa swimming around and love interacting with the North Pole native through the glass.
Holliday said, “We have him come down, he high-fives the kids, they play rock paper scissors, you can take pictures.”
Holliday says the event is so much fun for all involved. "It's a great time to be able to come down here and hang out with Santa."
The Santa by the Sea event is included in the normal admission fee.
The Oklahoma Aquarium has had some form of Santa by the Sea event every year for the last twenty years.
Here the upcoming dates and times that you can visit Santa at the Oklahoma Aquarium:
- Friday, December 17
- 3 - 5 p.m.
- Saturday, December 18
- 12 - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, December 19
- 12 - 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 21
- 4 - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 22
- 12 - 5 p.m.
- Thursday, December 23
- 12 - 5 p.m.