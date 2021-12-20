Santa Scuba Dives At Oklahoma Aquarium Ahead Of Christmas

A fun holiday tradition is continuing this year just ahead of Christmas. Santa will be hanging out at one Oklahoma aquarium all week, reported FOX 23.

Until December 23rd, guests will be able to meet Saint Nick himself while he scuba dives in the Polynesian Reef exhibit at the Oklahoma Aquarium. The event is called Santa by the Sea.

Tillie Holliday, a dive safety officer at the Oklahoma Aquarium, the kids love to see Santa swimming around and love interacting with the North Pole native through the glass.

Holliday said, “We have him come down, he high-fives the kids, they play rock paper scissors, you can take pictures.”

Holliday says the event is so much fun for all involved. "It's a great time to be able to come down here and hang out with Santa."