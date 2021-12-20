Senators Elizabeth Warren And Cory Booker Test Positive For COVID-19
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2021
Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker both separately confirmed their respective positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday (December 19).
NBC News confirms both senators contracted the coronavirus despite being vaccinated and having received their respective booster shots, which is considered a breakthrough case.
"I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren tweeted on her verified account. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."
Booker confirmed he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms hours later.
"I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse," Booker said.
Rep. Jason Crow, a third congressional Democrat from Colorado, also confirmed his own positive test later in the day via Twitter after the two senators. Crow had recently returned from an official visit to Ukraine and confirmed he had also experienced a breakthrough case.
"I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective)," Crow said.
The omicron variant believed to be responsible for the recent December wave of positive COVID-19 cases is reported to be more contagious than past variants and could possibly increase the chances of breakthrough infections, though vaccinated individuals have typically experienced mild symptoms.
Neither senator confirmed which virus they'd tested positive for on Sunday.