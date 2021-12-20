Senators Elizabeth Warren And Cory Booker Test Positive For COVID-19

"I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse," Booker said.

Rep. Jason Crow, a third congressional Democrat from Colorado, also confirmed his own positive test later in the day via Twitter after the two senators. Crow had recently returned from an official visit to Ukraine and confirmed he had also experienced a breakthrough case.

"I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective)," Crow said.

The omicron variant believed to be responsible for the recent December wave of positive COVID-19 cases is reported to be more contagious than past variants and could possibly increase the chances of breakthrough infections, though vaccinated individuals have typically experienced mild symptoms.

Neither senator confirmed which virus they'd tested positive for on Sunday.