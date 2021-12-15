6 Steelers Players Could Return For Crucial Game Against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to get a major boost ahead of their crucial Week 15 matchup.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said every player on the Steelers' roster outside of the Injured Reserve list is expected to be eligible for Pittsburgh's game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on Sunday (December 19), Sports Illustrated's Noah Strackbein reports.

The Steelers have been hindered by injuries in recent weeks but, based on Tomlin's update, could return defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), outside linebackers T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (hamstring), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and offensive lineman Joe Haeg (COVID-19) on Sunday.

Pittsburgh included the following players on their participation/injury report on Wednesday (December 15) via Steelers.com:

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) - DNP

DE Montravius Adams (Illness) - DNP

LB Alex Highsmith (Quadricep) - Limited

TE Kevin Rader (Hip) - Limited

DT Carlos Davis (Knee) - Full

Tennessee included the following players on their participation/injury report on Wednesday via USA TODAY's Titans Wire website:

FB Tory Carter (ankle) - DNP

(illness) - DNP CB Janoris ' Jackrabbit ' Jenkins (ankle) - DNP

(hamstring) - DNP DL Larrell Murchison (knee) - DNP

(shoulder) - DNP DL Teair Tart (ankle) - DNP

(ankle) - DNP LB Harold Landry (hamstring) - LP

Additionally, the Titans confirmed outside linebacker Bud Dupree -- who spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers prior to signing with Tennessee this past offseason -- was "designated to return from Injured Reserve" list, according to senior writer Jim Wyatt via TennesseeTitans.com.

Pittsburgh (6-6-1) remains "in the hunt" for a playoff spot, but currently ranks fourth in the AFC North and 11th in the conference, four spots behind the seventh and final playoff seed.

Tennessee (9-4) is currently first in the AFC South and second in the conference, having lost its head-to-head matchup against the first-place New England Patriots (9-4), 36-13, in Week 12.