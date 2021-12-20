Taylor Swift's Subtle Move Proves Her Joe Alwyn Romance Is Going Strong

By Hayden Brooks

December 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Some fans have been wondering what’s the latest between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, and the pop star has offered a subtle signal that all is well between the two this holiday season.

As noted by Elle, Alwyn, 30, took to Instagram on Sunday (December 19) to share a series of photos on the set of his latest film, The Stars at Noon, which is being directed by Claire Denis. Mere minutes after the post was shared, the pop superstar, 32, backed Alwyn with a like on the multi-shot post, indicating that all is well between the stars.

Back in November, E! News reported that Swift even paid a visit to her boyfriend onset of the film, which is rumored to be shooting somewhere in South America. "Taylor visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie," the source said at the time. As we've reported, Swift and Alwyn met at the 2016 Met Gala, before growing closer throughout the years. Not only did they spend time with one another during the lockdown, but the two even collaborated on Swift's colossal LP, Folklore.

