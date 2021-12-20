Texas A&M Athlete Dies In Car Accident On His Way Home For Holiday Break
By Dani Medina
December 20, 2021
A Texas A&M student athlete died over the weekend in a car accident while he was on his way home for the holiday break.
The university announced the death of cross country and track & field freshman Chance Gibson on Sunday. Gibson died Saturday at 11:20 a.m. as he was returning home to The Woodlands, Texas, from College Station.
"Words cannot express the loss of Chance. Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends," head coach Pat Henry said in a statement.
Our program mourns the tragic loss of Chance Gibson. He was beloved by his teammates and everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.— Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) December 20, 2021
Here.https://t.co/LKC3PvALHV
Distance and cross country coach Wendel McRaven spoke to Gibson's character.
"Our hearts are broken. Chance was a bright, funny and determined young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibson family. As a coach and a parent this is really tough. It is going to take us all a while to wrap our heads around this tragedy," he said.
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork offered his condolences to the Gibson family, where his father and uncles are all Aggie alumni.
"This is a tragic moment for the Gibson family, Texas A&M and for our cross country and track & field programs. On behalf of everyone at Texas A&M Athletics, we offer sincere condolences to Chance's family, his teammates and his friends," Bjork said.
Gibson had just completed his first semester at Texas A&M. This fall, he competed in the Aggie Opener 5K and the Texas A&M Invitational 8K. At The Woodlands High School, he was a three-year letterwinner in cross country and track & field.
The university said funeral arrangements are pending.