Texas A&M Athlete Dies In Car Accident On His Way Home For Holiday Break

A Texas A&M student athlete died over the weekend in a car accident while he was on his way home for the holiday break.

The university announced the death of cross country and track & field freshman Chance Gibson on Sunday. Gibson died Saturday at 11:20 a.m. as he was returning home to The Woodlands, Texas, from College Station.

"Words cannot express the loss of Chance. Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends," head coach Pat Henry said in a statement.