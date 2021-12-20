This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Arizona
By Ginny Reese
December 21, 2021
Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.
House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:
"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"
According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Arizona is Willow Canyon.
Willow Canyon has a population of just one resident. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:
"There's just one lucky resident that calls this place their hometown."
Willow Canyon is located within the Coronado National Forest, north of Tucson. The area is filled with cabins for seasonal visitors. The 2010 Census marked Willow Canyon's population as "S," or seasonal.
Willow Canyon, Arizona, United States. pic.twitter.com/zjniZdn4Ur— Astropular (@Astropular) November 12, 2015
