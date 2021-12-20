This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Arizona

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Arizona is Willow Canyon.

Willow Canyon has a population of just one resident. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"There's just one lucky resident that calls this place their hometown."

Willow Canyon is located within the Coronado National Forest, north of Tucson. The area is filled with cabins for seasonal visitors. The 2010 Census marked Willow Canyon's population as "S," or seasonal.