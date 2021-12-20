The Tiniest Town In All Of Oklahoma Is Located In Tulsa County

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Oklahoma is Lotsee.

The tiny town of Lotsee has a total population of a whopping two people. George Campbell incorporated the town in 1963, and the daughter of the town's founder, Lotsee Spradling, still lives in the town to this day.

Lotsee is located in Tulsa County and only spans 2,000 acres. The town is a family-owned cattle and pecan ranch. It had a population peak back in 1970, with 16 residents. The population then declined to seven people in 1980. The 2010 census recorded just two residents, Lotsee and her husband Mike. Rumor has it that Lotsee has no plans of dissolving the tiny town.

