This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Kentucky
By Ginny Reese
December 21, 2021
Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.
House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:
"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"
According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Kentucky is South Park View.
"This small town used to be more populated until noise from the nearby Louisville International Airport prompted people to relocate."
South Park View is located in Jefferson County and was named for its location near South Park Hill. The town was incorporated back in 1961 and was a residential suburb until the expansion of the Louisville International Airport.
