This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Kentucky

By Ginny Reese

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain townone pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Kentucky is South Park View.

Bonanza has a population of just seven residents. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"This small town used to be more populated until noise from the nearby Louisville International Airport prompted people to relocate."

South Park View is located in Jefferson County and was named for its location near South Park Hill. The town was incorporated back in 1961 and was a residential suburb until the expansion of the Louisville International Airport.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tiniest town.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices