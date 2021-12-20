This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Kentucky

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Kentucky is South Park View.

Bonanza has a population of just seven residents. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"This small town used to be more populated until noise from the nearby Louisville International Airport prompted people to relocate."

South Park View is located in Jefferson County and was named for its location near South Park Hill. The town was incorporated back in 1961 and was a residential suburb until the expansion of the Louisville International Airport.

