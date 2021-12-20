This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Texas

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Texas is Guerra.

Guerra has a population of just six residents. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"The Mexican border is just a little over 20 miles away from this lonely town."

Guerra is located in southwestern Jim Hogg County. The United States Census Bureau says that the tiny town has a total area of 0.21 square miles. Guerra is a census-designated place.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tiniest town.