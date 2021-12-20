This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Texas
By Ginny Reese
December 21, 2021
Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.
House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:
"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"
According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Texas is Guerra.
Guerra has a population of just six residents. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:
"The Mexican border is just a little over 20 miles away from this lonely town."
Guerra is located in southwestern Jim Hogg County. The United States Census Bureau says that the tiny town has a total area of 0.21 square miles. Guerra is a census-designated place.
