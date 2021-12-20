This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain townone pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Utah is Bonanza.

Bonanza has a population of just one resident. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"You'll find just one local in this Eastern Utah town."

Bonanza is located in eastern Uintah County. It's located 212 miles southeast of Salt Lake City and is located on State Route 45.

The name of the town refers to a rich mineral strike. The town was established back in 1888 with the discovery of Gilsonite, a natural asphalt substance.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tiniest town.

