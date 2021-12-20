This Is The Tiniest Town In All Of Utah

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Utah is Bonanza.

Bonanza has a population of just one resident. Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"You'll find just one local in this Eastern Utah town."

Bonanza is located in eastern Uintah County. It's located 212 miles southeast of Salt Lake City and is located on State Route 45.

The name of the town refers to a rich mineral strike. The town was established back in 1888 with the discovery of Gilsonite, a natural asphalt substance.