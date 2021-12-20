This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Bar Food In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

December 20, 2021

Fast food items like hot dogs, hamburgers, fries and pizza
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, it doesn’t get much better than classic bar food. Fries, pretzels, wings and tons of other fan-favorite dishes are hard to beat. But some restaurants stand out among the rest, and that’s why Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best bar food in every state. The ultimate food content hub pointed out in its report:

“Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts.”

So, which restaurant serves the best bar food in the whole state of Nebraska? Dinker’s Bar and Grill, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“Dinker's, an old-school bar in Omaha, has been serving the community since the 1960s. The bar offers different lunch specials each week, but one of the most beloved dishes is the Haystack Burger, which is a juicy cheeseburger prepared with honey ham, onion rings, and a fried egg on top.”

See the rest of the best bar food in the U.S. from the Eat This, Not That! report here.

