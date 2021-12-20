This Tennessee Deli Has The Best Bagels In The Entire State
By Sarah Tate
December 20, 2021
Everyone has their own preference when it comes to ordering a bagel. From an everything bagel with cream cheese and lox to a plain bagel with a generous spread of cream cheese, the options are basically endless. With so many varieties, not to mention the growing number of shops in Nashville selling them, it's hard to to decide where to find the best option for you.
Using reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best bagels in each state, and one shop in Nashville got the top spot for Tennessee.
"What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available and lots of loyal customers."
So which shop serves up the best bagels in Tennessee?
Mitchell Delicatessen
Mitchell Deli has been serving up delicious food since it first opened in East Nashville in 2008, including their famed bagels. This isn't the first time Mitchell Deli has been recognized by a national outlet. In 2019, they even scored the title of "Best Sandwich in Tennessee" by People magazine for their specialty Mitchell Club. Learn more about Mitchell at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bagels in Tennessee:
"This bustling deli serves bagel sandwiches ... with a smear of cream cheese on weekends and fresh-baked bagels with spreads Monday through Friday until they sell out (they always sell out).
