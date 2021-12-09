This Is The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurant In Nashville

Over the past few years, Nashville's culinary scene has skyrocketed with new restaurants opening around town and regional dishes like Nashville Hot Chicken growing in popularity across the country. However, Nashville is also home to some amazing restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine.

Using data from TripAdvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Music City.

"Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes in Americans' daily diet."

So what is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Nashville?

bartaco

From seared chorizo and glazed pork belly tacos to duck birria and fried plantains, there are plenty of choices that keep customers coming back to this Music City favorite. With a score of 4.5 out of 5 and more than 600 reviews, bartaco has the highest-rated Mexican cuisine in Nashville. TripAdvisor breaks down its rating even further into three categories — food, service and value — scoring a 4.5 out of 5 in each.

Bartaco is located at 2526 12th Avenue South. For more information, visit their website.