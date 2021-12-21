Alan Jackson Shared His 'Alan's Egg Nog' Recipe, And It's 'Delicious'

By Kelly Fisher

December 21, 2021

Alan Jackson In Concert - Nashville, TN
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is days away, and Alan Jackson is helping fans get into the holiday spirit with a delicious recipe he shared to his social media channels. The country music icon posted “Alan’s Egg Nog,” which is one of many items included in the second edition of his cook book, Who Says You Can’t Cook It All. “Make some holiday cheer for your Christmas party with Alan's Egg Nog,” Jackson’s post reads, also encouraging fans to “Share a picture and tag Alan if you make this delicious drink!”

So, how do you make the perfect, festive cocktail, according to the country star? Here’s what he says you’ll need:

  • 1 Pint Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 1 1/4 Cups Sugar
  • 6 Eggs
  • 3/4 Cup Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1/3 Cup Light Rum
  • 1 Quart Whole Milk

Here’s how you’ll make Alan’s Egg Nog, Jackson explains: “Whip cream until stiff. Add 1/4 cup sugar. In another bowl, whip egg whites and 1/2 cup sugar until until stiff. In a third larger bowl, whip egg yolks until creamy with 1/2 cup sugar. Add liquor to shipped egg yolk mixture. Stir in milk. Mix all ingredients together. Chill before serving. Top with a sprinkle of nutmeg.” See the post here:

