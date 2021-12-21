Brett Eldredge Gives Health Update During Holiday Performance In Quarantine

By Kelly Fisher

December 21, 2021

CMA 2016 Country Christmas
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge had a “rough day” last week when he had to cancel Chicago shows after testing positive for COVID-19. But the country artist decided the show must go on… He took to Instagram on Monday night (December 20), performing holiday songs in his festive jacket and bowtie with a Christmas tree glowing in the background. “Glow LIVE from Quarantine,” Eldredge captioned his first-ever live show from his living room. “Thanks for all the love during this quarantine Christmas :)” Eldredge kicked off the virtual holiday show with “Let It Snow,” followed by “Mr. Christmas,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” and more.

Eldredge added an update on his health: “Yes, I am in quarantine. I am healing up nicely. I’ve been very fortunate to be healing up good, and feeling really great. I’m deep into the quarantine now. I’ve been (doing) a lot of activities, just trying to keep myself sane… For now, we are Glow LIVE right here in my living room. I’m your band, I’m your sound man, I am all the stuff…It’s gonna be beautiful. Sit back, relax, grab your little sip of something, and just enjoy your evening.”

“Mr. Christmas” explained in a video that he shared to his social media channels on December 16 that he’d been feeling cold symptoms for “the last few days.” Opting for one more test before heading to Chicago, Eldredge confirmed that “unfortunately, turns out I have COVID.” He was “so excited” to play his upcoming shows that it “breaks my heart” to reschedule. Instead, “I hope to see you December 29th and 30th!” Otherwise, watch Eldredge perform his first Glow LIVE show while quarantining in his living room here:

