Can You Guess Oregon's Favorite Junk Food?
By Zuri Anderson
December 21, 2021
What may taste good may not always be good for you. We know this, yet some of us can't stay away from chips, cookies, and other delicious treats and snacks. For those who can, we salute you for resisting temptation.
Since there are so many gooey, greasy, and downright delicious things you can put in your body, some researchers were wondering if some states were craving one item more than others. Zippia took that dive by compiling data from Google Trends in every state.
According to the study, the most popular junk food in Oregon is...
Kettle chips!
While residents of the Beaver State are the only ones reaching for kettle chips specifically, many other states wanted chips, as well, including California, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and more.
Here's each state's favorite junk food:
- Alabama: Ruffles
- Alaska: Granola bars
- Arizona: Cheez-Its
- Arkansas: Doritos
- California: Cheetos
- Colorado: Cosmic Brownies
- Connecticut: Oreos
- Delaware: Fritos
- Florida: Mini doughnuts
- Georgia: Lay's Chips
- Hawaii: Oreos
- Idaho: Cliff Bars
- Illinois: Skinny Pop Popcorn
- Indiana: Pringles
- Iowa: Pringles
- Kansas: Nutter Butters
- Kentucky: Fritos
- Louisiana: PayDays
- Maine: Ritz Crackers
- Maryland: Oreos
- Massachusetts: Crunch bars
- Michigan: Sour Patch Kids
- Minnesota: Snickers
- Mississippi: Twinkies
- Missouri: Grandma's cookies
- Montana: Rice Krispies Treats
- Nebraska: Fritos
- Nevada: Kit-Kat bars
- New Hampshire: Almond Joys
- New Jersey: Oreos
- New Mexico: Beef jerky
- New York: Chips Ahoy
- North Carolina: Starburst
- North Dakota: Sunflower seeds
- Ohio: Starburst
- Oklahoma: Sour Patch Kids
- Oregon: Kettle chips
- Pennsylvania: Hershey's
- Rhode Island: Ritz Crackers
- South Carolina: Salt and vinegar chips
- South Dakota: Milky Ways
- Tennessee: Baby Ruth
- Texas: Funyuns
- Utah: 3 Musketeers
- Vermont: Muffins
- Virginia: Oreos
- Washington: Cheez-Its
- West Virginia: Lay's Chips
- Wisconsin: Twix
- Wyoming: sunflower seeds
If you want to check out the entire study, click here.