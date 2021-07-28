Can You Guess Oregon's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

Fast food restaurants have been a mainstay in American culture for decades. They're so popular that the fast-food industry's revenue is estimated to be about $200 billion in the U.S.

People drop by these convenient locations for fried chicken, burgers, fries, tacos and all kinds of quick comfort eats. Some experts like to keep an eye on how popular these brands stay amongst the public.

World Population Review shared the findings of Cheapism's report on the most popular fast-food chains in the nation by state. What do residents in the Beaver State crave?

According to the study, it's Panda Express!

Oregonians weren't the only ones with this sentiment. Americans in Connecticut, Hawaii, Minnesota and New Jersey are lining up for fried rice, sesame chicken, beef and broccoli and other delicious offerings on the menu.