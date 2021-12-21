Drake's $4 Billion Lawsuit Filed By Alleged Home Intruder Comes To An End

Drake has won the legal battle against the woman who allegedly trespassed onto his property.

Billboard reported that a Los Angeles Superior Court dismissed the defamation case that was brought against the rapper for $4 billion. Mesha Collins, who was arrested and charged with breaking into the rapper’s Los Angeles home in April 2017, claimed that he defamed her and invaded her privacy by sharing private information about her on Instagram. Drake never pressed charges against Collins after she was released from jail on $100,000 bail because he felt she was struggling with personal issues.

In November, Drake's legal team hit back on the accusations, calling the lawsuit a "frivolous case" based on "delusional figments of her imagination." "Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant [Drake’s] statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements," Judge Virginia Keeny wrote. "Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person."

In his declaration under oath, Drake also denied that he knew Collins prior to the suit. "I do not know Plaintiff. I have never met her and have never communicated with her," he said. "I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit.” He added, “I have never mentioned or even referred to Plaintiff (by her name, nickname, image/likeness, or otherwise) in any of my music, Instagram posts, or in connection with any products or services that I have endorsed."