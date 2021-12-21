Fire Investigators Say Tulsa House Fire Likely Set Intentionally
By Ginny Reese
December 21, 2021
According to fire investigators, it is very possible that an overnight house fire in North Tulsa was set intentionally, reported News Channel 8 KTUL.
Firefighters in Tulsa say that they were called to a home that was engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. near 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that there were no utilities connected to the house. That information lead investigators to believe that the fire could have been set on purpose.
Firefighters also say that it is a possibility that someone could have sneaked into the home to try to get warm.
Some neighbors told the firefighters that they had not seen anyone in the house in a very long time.
According to authorities, the home is a total loss. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire investigators say it's possible someone snuck inside and tried to get warm. https://t.co/cDqR5Igp3z— NewsChannel 8 | KTUL (@KTULNews) December 20, 2021
Another recent Tulsa fire displaced 18 people and injured one other person. The fire started on the first floor of an apartment complex which became unlivable because of fire and smoke damage.
The Red Cross is helping those individuals who are now without a home.
NEW TODAY: @TulsaFire is investigating the cause of a fire at a south Tulsa apartment complex that displaced 18 people and injured one person late Sunday night. The Red Cross is helping residents. A cause of the fire has not been determined. @FOX23https://t.co/OtPe3Hbird— Julia Gorman (@Julia__Gorman) December 13, 2021