Fire Investigators Say Tulsa House Fire Likely Set Intentionally

According to fire investigators, it is very possible that an overnight house fire in North Tulsa was set intentionally, reported News Channel 8 KTUL.

Firefighters in Tulsa say that they were called to a home that was engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. near 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that there were no utilities connected to the house. That information lead investigators to believe that the fire could have been set on purpose.

Firefighters also say that it is a possibility that someone could have sneaked into the home to try to get warm.

Some neighbors told the firefighters that they had not seen anyone in the house in a very long time.

According to authorities, the home is a total loss. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.