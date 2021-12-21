Here's Where Ohio Foodies Can Find The Best Burger In The Whole State

Oftentimes, it hits the spot to sink your teeth into a burger, and there are tons of gourmet burger options around that put their own creative spins on the classic meal.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best burger in every state, and the results are mouth-watering. The ultimate food content hub used Yelp reviews to compile its list. The report explains: “In this case, ‘best’ is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment.”

With no shortage of options, where can hungry Ohioans dig into the best burger in the whole state? Eat This, Not That! says the best one is the Ace Burger at Flavor 91 Bistro, located in Whitehall. Here’s why the burger at the Central Ohio restuarant stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“With a menu featuring fresh and local ingredients, Flavor 91 Bistro is the place to be for Whitehall dwellers. Juicy and flavorful, this burger could stand up to any competitor.”

