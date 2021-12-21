It's Not Over: Britney Spears' Father Requests That She Pay His Legal Fees

Jamie Spears is still depending on Britney for financial assistance.

As per Variety, the pop titan's estranged father filed documents in court to have his daughter's estate continue to pay his legal fees. He was suspended from her conservatorship in September. According to the documents, Jamie has sought the court's "confirmation, authorization and direction" to compel the estate to pay attorneys "participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up" the legal arrangements.

The entertainer's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, hit back in a scathing statement on Monday. "Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money," her attorney said. "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously." Rosengart continued on to call Jamie's petition "not only legally meritless" but also "an abomination." "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does," he continued.

Spears previously admitted that she wants the attention to her case, which lasted for almost 14 years, to lead to changes within the conservatorship system. "I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses," she explained in an Instagram post. "Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."