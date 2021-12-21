If you were to ask someone what's a surefire way to get a No. 1 song, they probably wouldn't say "re-release something from 2012 and make it 10 minute long," but that's exactly what Taylor Swift did. And it worked like a charm.

Last month, the 10-minute-long version of "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version) soared to the top of the charts, and during a recent interview with Relix co-producer Jack Antonoff explained what he learned from the track's success.

“You’ve gotta love those moments and hold them close. My initial response was to call out everyone in the industry who told me that no one has attention spans anymore,” he said. “By the way, the lesson from that isn’t to go make a 10 minute song, the lesson from that is don’t f**king listen to what the industry says. I mean, it happens time and time again. Can you imagine 20 years ago, someone telling you that trap was gonna be the biggest genre at some point? It’s insane.”

Antonoff is nominated for two 2022 Grammys: Producer of the Year, Non Classical and Album of the Year for his work on Swift's evermore (they won the coveted award last year for folklore).