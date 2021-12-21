Mariah Carey's Sweet Message From Daughter Monroe Will Surely Make Your Day

Mariah's timeless anthem has gone number one in three separate years, and is the first song to ever do so. Earlier this month, the star celebrated her 27-year old record hitting a billion streams and becoming a certified diamond record, sharing:

"Diamonds are a girl’s best friend"

In a statement regarding the epic milestone, MC shared:

The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions. It blows my mind that ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”