Mariah Carey's Sweet Message From Daughter Monroe Will Surely Make Your Day
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 21, 2021
Mariah Carey is thriving in what is now deemed her season -- the holiday season -- but her sweet message from ten-year old daughter Monroe is the ultimate holiday gift. The mom of two, and Queen of Christmas took to social media show the touching card she received from her daughter in celebration of Mariah's 1994 hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reaching the top of the charts and becoming the "biggest song in the world" at the moment. The adorable, handwritten message read:
"Congratz mama for the #1 [for] the billionth year! I love you Mommy, for-evah! The best mom ever.
My baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArdO7jk7b0— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021
Mariah's timeless anthem has gone number one in three separate years, and is the first song to ever do so. Earlier this month, the star celebrated her 27-year old record hitting a billion streams and becoming a certified diamond record, sharing:
"Diamonds are a girl’s best friend"
In a statement regarding the epic milestone, MC shared:
The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions. It blows my mind that ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLjou5zk96— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021
For the star, it was her babies Roc and Roe that broke the news about her reaching number one status yet again. Mariah shared with her followers:
"The kids woke me up with the great news, I’m so thankful to everyone, especially my lambilyI love you so much!!!"
Congrats to the holiday Queen!