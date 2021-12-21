Mariah Carey's Sweet Message From Daughter Monroe Will Surely Make Your Day

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Mariah Carey is thriving in what is now deemed her season -- the holiday season -- but her sweet message from ten-year old daughter Monroe is the ultimate holiday gift. The mom of two, and Queen of Christmas took to social media show the touching card she received from her daughter in celebration of Mariah's 1994 hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reaching the top of the charts and becoming the "biggest song in the world" at the moment. The adorable, handwritten message read:

"Congratz mama for the #1 [for] the billionth year! I love you Mommy, for-evah! The best mom ever.

Mariah's timeless anthem has gone number one in three separate years, and is the first song to ever do so. Earlier this month, the star celebrated her 27-year old record hitting a billion streams and becoming a certified diamond record, sharing:

"Diamonds are a girl’s best friend"

In a statement regarding the epic milestone, MC shared:

The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions. It blows my mind that ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

For the star, it was her babies Roc and Roe that broke the news about her reaching number one status yet again. Mariah shared with her followers:

"The kids woke me up with the great news, I’m so thankful to everyone, especially my lambilyI love you so much!!!"

Congrats to the holiday Queen!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices