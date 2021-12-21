More People Quit Their Jobs In Texas Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.

More people in Texas quit their jobs than anywhere else in the country, according to new data.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Texas is the job-quitting capital of the U.S., with 440,000 people quitting their jobs in September. In October, 455,000 Texans quit their job. Texas edged out California for the top spot.

According to WFAA, "That upward lurch in the total of Texas workers voluntarily leaving their jobs in October comes in contrast to preliminary numbers for the country as a whole, which saw a deceleration in quitting in October after setting all-time highs several times this year."

Surveys from PricewaterhouseCoopers and talent and staffing firm Robert Half show that 65% and 41% of employees are looking for a new job, respectively.

Nationwide, Robert Half said the main reasons for people looking for new jobs are:

More money (48%)

Better benefits (40%)

Ability to work remotely (40%)

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people able to work from home has gone down while the number of people quitting has gone up.

Here's a look at the top 10 states where the most people quit in October: