'Mrs. Claus' Surprises Middle Tennessee Residents With Special Gift

An anonymous donor known only as "Mrs. Claus" is giving several residents of a Middle Tennessee town a special gift just in time for the holidays.

Hundreds of Gallatin residents woke up this week to news that their past-due electric and utility bills had been paid for by an anonymous business owner under the festive moniker. According to WKRN, "Mrs. Claus" and her family donated $20,000 to cover the accounts of more than 250 people that were in danger of having their service disconnected. This isn't the first time either; last year, she and her family also paid $17,000 to help out those in the community.

"Most of these people only needed $50-$100 and this would help them over the edge and it just made sense," "Mrs. Claus" said of her donation. "Some of these people can't ever seem to get ahead ... I think it's just a way to reach people immediately, and help someone right now that needs help."

Her generosity has already spread some Christmas cheer and inspired others to help out, like another anonymous donor who gave $3,000 to Gallatin Public Utilities.

"We know how difficult this time of year is for many people," said Mayor Paige Brown. "It's this kind of caring and support that really captures the spirit of the season."