The Tiniest Town In Georgia Is Home To Only 16 People

Every state is home to major metro areas that offer the hustle and bustle of city life, but sometimes it’s the small towns that really stand out. In fact, some of the smallest towns in the U.S. house a population of only a couple dozen residents (or even fewer).

House Beautiful pinpointed the tiniest towns in each state, and some of them have a population that would shock many city slickers. The publication knows that “every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! …Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals.”

Georgia is home to tons of picturesque small towns, and there are many hidden gems to explore. In fact, one small town was deemed the best in Georgia to visit on a road trip. But which one is the smallest town in Georgia? Only 16 residents call it home. Tate City is the tiniest town in the Peach State, according to House Beautiful, which states: “This once-growing mining and logging town is now home to just over a dozen people.”

