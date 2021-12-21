The Tiniest Town In Nebraska Is Home To Only 1 Person

Every state is home to major metro areas that offer the hustle and bustle of city life, but sometimes it’s the small towns that really stand out. In fact, some of the smallest towns in the U.S. house a population of only a couple dozen residents (or even fewer).

House Beautiful pinpointed the tiniest towns in each state, and some of them have a population that would shock many city slickers out there. The publication knows that “every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! …Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals.” That's the case in Nebraska.

So, how many people live in the smallest town in the whole state? The smallest Nebraska town is home to just one single resident. Monowi is the tiniest town in the Cornhusker State, according to House Beautiful, which states in its report: “After her husband passed away in 2004, Elsie Eiler, 82, is the only resident left in this small town.”

