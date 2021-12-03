These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of great places to live in Nebraska — but which cities are the best ones?

Niche.com, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” released its 2021 Best Places to Live in America rankings. The data can be broken down by area type, public schools grade, cost of living and more. Plus, Niche breaks down the best places to live in any city or state in the U.S.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, listed out the Top 10 places to live in Nebraska using data from Niche. The report notes:

“On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.”

So, which places are the best places to live in Nebraska? Here are the Top 25:

  1. Omaha
  2. Lincoln
  3. Chadron
  4. Papillion
  5. Seward
  6. Gretna
  7. Kearney
  8. Chalco
  9. La Vista
  10. Bennington
  11. Bellevue
  12. Ralston
  13. Wayne
  14. Aurora
  15. Waverly
  16. Auburn
  17. West Point
  18. Sidney
  19. York
  20. David City
  21. Valentine
  22. Wahoo
  23. Broken Bow
  24. Ashland
  25. Gothenburg

See the rest of the best places to live here.

