This Food Truck Serves The Most Satisfying Salad In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
December 21, 2021
There are many things you can say about a salad. It's delicious, can crush cravings, is always in style, or is the go-to thing if you're looking to adjust your diet.
"Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found the best salads in each state, including Oregon. Writers say you should get your fill with...
The Hercules at Garden Monsters!
Here's what writers had to say about these food trucks and its tasty salad:
"The home of the food truck mantra pulls through once again. When you're in Portland, you must find this salad food truck and give the Hercules salad the chance to change your life. There's an excellent mixture of ripe peppers, black olives, crispy chips, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers all atop a romaine and spinach blend."
They have other delectable salads on their menu, such as the Macho Taco, which comes with roma tomatoes, romaine lettuce, black olives, green onions, black beans, corn chips, Santa Fe dressing, and other goodies. If you're not feeling their menu, you can make your own salad or wrap. They also started selling melts.
Garden Monsters has two locations in Portland: 5029 SE Division St and 2231 NE Alberta St.
Click here to check out other restaurants serving up scrumptious salads.