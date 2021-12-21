This Food Truck Serves The Most Satisfying Salad In Oregon

There are many things you can say about a salad. It's delicious, can crush cravings, is always in style, or is the go-to thing if you're looking to adjust your diet.

"Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found the best salads in each state, including Oregon. Writers say you should get your fill with...

The Hercules at Garden Monsters!

Here's what writers had to say about these food trucks and its tasty salad:

"The home of the food truck mantra pulls through once again. When you're in Portland, you must find this salad food truck and give the Hercules salad the chance to change your life. There's an excellent mixture of ripe peppers, black olives, crispy chips, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers all atop a romaine and spinach blend."