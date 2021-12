This Is The Most Popular Christmas Candy In Kentucky

When you think of Christmas candy, you probably think of candy canes, gumdrops, chocolate Santas, and peppermint bark. But, other candies seem to gain popularity during the holiday season as well.

Candystore.com released a list of each state's most popular Christmas candy. The website states:

"Since we’re an online bulk candy store, we reached out to CandyStore.com customers to find that out."

According to the list, the most popular candy around Christmas time in Kentucky is M&M's.

The most popular candy across the country was peppermint bark. It was the favorite among 14 states.

Here are the most popular Christmas candies in each state: