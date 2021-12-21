This Omaha Burger Is So Good, It's 'Possibly The Best Burger In America'

Oftentimes, it hits the spot to sink your teeth into a burger, and there are tons of gourmet burger options around that put their own creative spins on the classic meal.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best burger in every state, and the results are mouth-watering. The ultimate food content hub used Yelp reviews to compile its list. The report explains: “In this case, ‘best’ is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment.”

With no shortage of options, where can hungry Nebraskans dig into the best burger in the whole state? Eat This, Not That! says the best one is the Croque Garcon at Block 16, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“The decadent Croque Garcon comes topped with ham, cheese, an egg, and truffle mayonnaise. ‘The Croquet [sic] Garcon is possibly the best burger in America,’ Yelp user J.A. wrote of the burger. Now that's high praise for Block 16.”

Check out the rest of the best burgers in the U.S. here.