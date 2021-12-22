1 Injured After Plane Flying Out Of Memphis Crashes In Alabama

One person was injured Tuesday (December 21) afternoon after a small plane out of Memphis crashed in northern Alabama.

According to FOX 17, a twin-engine Beechcraft D55 fixed wing plane flew out of Memphis on Tuesday with just the pilot on board. Around 2:24 p.m., the craft went down near the Marion County Airport and Interstate 22 in Hamilton, multiple agencies confirmed. The pilot was injured but alert while being transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday (December 22), the pilot's condition was unknown and the extent of their injuries have not been publicly disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) as well as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). No other information has been released as of Wednesday.

Last week, another plane crashed near a construction site in East Tennessee with two people on board. Both were taken to UT Medical Center for the injuries, but at least one person, later identified as MyGoFlight CEO Charles Schneider, died as a result of the crash, per WBIR. The identity of the other person on board at the time of the crash, as well as the extent of their injuries, has not been released.